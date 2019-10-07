Viral video: Suspect crashes bicycle into police SUV

FLORENCE CO, SC (WBTW) – Deputies say they were able to catch a robbery suspect after the suspect rode a bicycle straight into the side of a police SUV.

The video was taken on Sunday night by Rakwon Bowman on West Evans Street in Florence. The video shows what Maj. Michael Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, described:

Deputies were called to an armed robbery on West Evans Street sometime after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Shortly after, an individual matching a description from witnesses was observed on a bicycle.

The individual refused to stop for deputies and fled. Deputies were able to detain the individual after they ran into the side of a deputy’s vehicle.

