Virtual healthcare job fair to help people in our area connect with employers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – As South Carolina’s economy recovers amid the continued need for social distancing, it is vital that employers, educational institutions, job seekers, and students find new ways to connect and share opportunities.

With curtailed job fairs and recruitment events in the region, connecting employers, especially healthcare employers, with job seekers and students has become an arduous task.

Members of the Greater Pee Dee Healthcare Sector Partnership (representing healthcare leaders from Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties) hope to connect healthcare employers with job seekers and students by hosting the South Carolina Virtual Healthcare Job Fair on Tuesday.

The SC Virtual Healthcare Job Fair is a collaborative event made possible by SC Future Makers, SC Works, South Carolina Department of Commerce, and the Councils of Governments for Pee Dee, Santee-Lynches, and Waccamaw Regions. Healthcare organizations from 13 counties, including Conway Medical Center, McLeod Health, Tidelands Health, and Wilson Senior Care, are looking to connect with qualified job seekers to fill immediate needs.

Tallo, a digital platform that connects talent with opportunities, is introducing their new web-based app to South Carolina with a series of college and career fair events. The new app, Ping by Tallo, enables employers to host or join virtual events and match open positions with interested job seekers. Ping is completely free to job seekers.

To get started, all they have to do is answer a few short questions about their interests and qualifications, and then they`ll be presented with a list of possible “matches” from schools or employers attending the event.

Talent and recruiters can evaluate their unique match scores, (which are on a scale from 1 to 100, with higher scores indicating a better fit), and decide if they want to reach out to initiate a conversation.

Talent and/or job seekers are able to sign up for next week’s event here. Or by simply joining Ping through general registration, they will see the link to just join the healthcare event.

