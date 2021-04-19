Virtual job fair to be held today in Myrtle Beach to connect high schoolers with summer jobs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Summer is right around the corner and hundreds of jobs in Myrtle Beach need to be filled.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC), the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association (MBAHA), and Horry County Schools (HCS) are helping connect high schoolers and employers through a virtual job fair on Monday.

On the MBACC’s website, HCS students and employers can access a job bank to find open positions and apply online.

Among the long list of opportunities are lifeguard, hostess, and retail positions. Some beach services have only filled about half of their lifeguard positions and say hiring for summer 2021 has been challenging.

Cindy Gettig, Vice President of Business Development at the MBACC, says the virtual job fair will be emailed to HCS students today.

“There’s a lot of opportunities, especially those students who may go into the hospitality industry as their career. So to get out there and experience it, if you’re going to be a restaurant manager or work in the restaurant industry, you can see it from all perspectives,” Gettig said.

Thanks to vaccine availability being extended to teens 16 and up, leaders say vaccine availability helps safely fill part-time positions ahead of an expected busy tourist season.

Whether you are looking for a job or looking to post a job, the link is active and ready to help connect high school workers and employers.

Students can go online, post their resumes and begin applying for jobs. In addition to part-time jobs, leaders are posting internships and volunteer opportunities.

The MBACC will also host a workforce webinar to help businesses recruit and retain employees on April 23.

Click here for details on the virtual job fair.