Visit Myrtle Beach unveils new brand, marketing campaign: ‘We Belong At The Beach’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.– Visit Myrtle Beach, the marketing organization of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau will launch a new branding campaign to increase tourism.

The new brand and marketing campaign were unveiled Tuesday with the goal to drive safe and responsible tourism to the area. The campaign is called, “You Belong At The Beach” and the new brand is “The Beach.”

In addition to the national campaign, the presentation revealed a local approach to the messaging with “We Are The Beach,” which is designed to instill a greater sense of community pride among residents.

The campaign includes a anthem you can watch on youtube.

“’We are The Beach’ is a rallying cry for those that call the Grand Strand home,” said Karen Riordan, MBACC and CVB President and CEO. “Members of the community will soon see elements of this campaign launched locally across the Myrtle Beach area in the form of flags, sidewalk imagery and more.”

As part of the National Travel and Tourism Week celebration, Visit Myrtle Beach officials also announced the destination’s 2020 economic impact, which included more than $842 million in gross lodging sales. “While the pandemic has had a profound impact on tourism, Myrtle Beach is well positioned for a strong recovery in 2021, which makes this the right time to really leverage the new brand architecture and creative elements,” Riordan said.

Extensive visitor, resident and stakeholder research was conducted to inform the brand development during the past year.

“We are exceptionally thankful for the many community partners who worked tirelessly to support the Myrtle Beach visitor experience and made the many adjustments needed, such as new safety protocols, during the past year,” said Stuart Butler, chief marketing officer, Visit Myrtle Beach.

“Tourism is the economic lifeblood of Myrtle Beach, providing $7 billion in economic impact throughout our 14 communities in the Grand Strand,” Butler added. “The Beach branding will ensure we continue to invest in increasing our tourism market share and leverage our competitive advantage for years to come.”

The previous branding for Visit Myrtle Beach was utilized for more than 10 years and supported significant industry growth for the region. The consumer research and brand development work was conducted in partnership with MMGY to support Visit Myrtle Beach’s long-term strategic plan.

Visit Myrtle Beach continues to maintain the Healthy Travel section on VisitMyrtleBeach.com with the latest COVID-19 updates and mandates, and also encourages overall vigilance that may go above and beyond what is required. In general, this means wearing face coverings at public, indoor settings, and also outdoors when social distancing is not possible; frequent hand-washing with soap and water; and staying home when sick.