Volunteers needed to help assemble COVID-19 sanitary kits for high risk individuals

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – SC DHEC needs help assembling kits that are designed to help high risk people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kits will contain sanitary supplies, including, hand sanitizer, soap and a mask.

People who are interested in volunteering will need to wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Masks will be provided to volunteers and they will be spaced out 6 feet apart.

The volunteer event will take place at the Conway Health Department located at 1931 Industrial Park Road Conway, SC in Training Room 518.

Those who are interested may select from the following options. You may choose more than one volunteer shift.

Monday, July 20, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, July 20, from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (Lunch will be provided)

Tuesday, July 21, from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (Lunch will be provided)

Wednesday, July 22, from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Lunch will be provided)

Thursday, July 23, from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24, from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. (Lunch will be provided)

Friday, July 24, from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Those who are interested can sign up here.

If you have any questions, please contact Jentry Ward by emailing jentry@unitedwayhorry.org

