Volunteers needed to help pack COVID-19 vaccine boxes in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Volunteers are needed to help pack COVID-19 vaccine kits in the Conway area.
United Way of Horry County is looking for volunteers to help pack vaccine boxes. Volunteers will not be handling the vaccine, just the safety materials that will be used.
Volunteers will be socially distanced, wearing gloves and masks and working three hour shifts. There will be six volunteers working per shift.
Those who are interested in volunteering can choose one of the following shifts:
- Tuesday, December 8th 9am – 12pm
- Tuesday, December 8th 1pm – 4pm
- Wednesday, December 9th 9am – 12pm
- Wednesday, December 9th 1pm – 4pm
- Thursday, December 10th 9am – 12pm
- Thursday, December 10th 1pm – 4pm
- Tuesday, December 15th 9am – 12pm
- Tuesday, December 15th 1pm – 4pm
- Wednesday, December 16th 9am – 12pm
- Wednesday, December 16th 1pm – 4pm
Volunteers will meet at Coastal Carolina University at 301 Allied Drive in Conway.
You can sign up here.
