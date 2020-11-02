‘Voter intimidation is illegal,’ NC’s attorney general says in wake of Biden campaign bus incident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s attorney general released a joint statement with seven other attorneys general concerning voter intimidation.

“Voter intimidation is illegal in every state—whether it happens in person or from a car,” Attorney General Josh Stein said.

Stein’s statement comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it is now looking into a Friday incident in Texas where supporters of President Donald Trump aggressively surrounded a Biden campaign bus on a Texas interstate, according to the Texas Tribune.

As state attorneys general, we are working closely with our partners in law enforcement to make sure everyone has safe access to the polls. Voters have the right to cast a ballot free from intimidation or harassment, and we won’t tolerate anything less. People who witness concerning behavior should immediately report it to law enforcement authorities.” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein

Attorneys general from Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin all condemned voter intimidation on Monday.