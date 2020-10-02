VP Pence tests negative for COVID-19

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) - Coastal Carolina University is raising awareness for the upcoming presidential election through an engagement campaign called ChantsVote.

CCU’s Office of Student Life brought the campaign to life with the goal of encouraging the campus community to let their voices be heard. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to sign up for a voter registration tool called TurboVote, which is an innovative software platform and implementation program that aims to simplify the voting process.