Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild to hold 48th annual Art in the Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild will hold its 48th year of Art in the Park.

The annual event will take place August 22 and 23, October 10 and 11 and November 14 and 15 at Valor Park, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 1120 Farrow Parkway, Market Common, Myrtle Beach.

There will be more than 30 artists from the East Coast and as far away as Tennessee, with about 15 of those artists from our local area.



Typical art will include paintings, woodworking, photography, jewelry, fabric, glass, metal, pottery and Stone.



Those who are interested in more information can contact JoAnne Utterback at 843 446-3830.

There will be no admission charge, and the event will be child and pet friendly.

