Waccamaw River expected to reach major flood stage

Hurricane Dorian continues to bring Northeastern South Carolina torrential rain. Thus, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Waccamaw River in Conway. The NWS states that residential flooding could continue to worsen. The Conway Marina will be flooded, and railroad trestles in downtown Conway will Flood at 15.9 feet. Flooding will occur in residential areas off Business 501, Highway 905 and Highway 90. The river is expected to crest at 15.5 during the morning hours on Saturday. Residents along the river should take the necessary steps to protect themselves and valuables.