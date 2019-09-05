Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian is a Category 2 with 110 mph winds, tornado watch issued
Chesterfield County Schools Coastal Carolina University Dillon School District 3 Florence School District One Florence-Darlington Technical College Francis Marion University Georgetown County Schools Horry County Schools Horry Georgetown Technical College Marion County Schools Marlboro County Schools Robeson Community College Robeson County Schools Scotland County Schools The Carolina Academy Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School Virtus Academy Williamsburg County Schools Williamsburg County Schools

Waccamaw River expected to reach major flood stage

    Hurricane Dorian continues to bring Northeastern South Carolina torrential rain. Thus, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Waccamaw River in Conway. The NWS states that residential flooding could continue to worsen. The Conway Marina will be flooded, and railroad trestles in downtown Conway will Flood at 15.9 feet. Flooding will occur in residential areas off Business 501, Highway 905 and Highway 90. The river is expected to crest at 15.5 during the morning hours on Saturday. Residents along the river should take the necessary steps to protect themselves and valuables.

