HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – The Waccamaw River Heritage Preserve is closed to vehicles until further notice.

Foot traffic is allowed on the trail, but vehicles are prohibited as of Friday afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Road conditions will be reassessed after the river crests.

According to the National Weather Service, the Waccamaw River near Conway is expected to crest sometime Friday night or Saturday morning