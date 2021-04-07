Walk-ins welcome today at McLeod Health’s vaccine clinic in the Myrtle Beach Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — McLeod Health is having a 1st-dose clinic at the Myrtle Beach Mall today, Wednesday, and walk-ins are welcome.

Currently, all South Carolinians age 16 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-in appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

McLeod is offering the Pfiser vaccine for all those who are ages 16 and above or qualify under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C. You must have a Driver’s license or another form of ID as proof of status.

The clinic is next to the Belk store. Enter through the main mall access next to Books-A-Million.

Type: 1st Dose Pfizer Vaccine for Phase 1A, 1B & 1C

Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Time: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Location: McLeod Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Seacoast at Myrtle Beach Mall, 10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC (The vaccine clinic is located next to Belk Department Store. Enter through main mall access next to Books-A-Million.)

Are appointments required? No. Walk-ins will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.