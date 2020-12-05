Walmart distribution center to add 1,000 jobs to SC

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Walmart is opening a new distribution center in Ridgeville that officials say will create about 1,000 full-time jobs.

The center will be located on the Ridgeville Industrial Campus in Dorchester County and is part of a $220 million investment in the state.

State officials and executives from Walmart and the South Carolina Ports Authority gathered for a groundbreaking event Thursday.

The direct import distribution center will use the Port of Charleston to supply regional distribution centers.

It will support about 850 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in the state and elsewhere.

Officials say Walmart is projected to increase volumes at the Port of Charleston by 5%.

