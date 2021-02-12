Walmart mistakenly opened vaccine appointments in Florida to people under 65

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Walmart mistakenly offered the COVID-19 vaccine to Floridians who are under the age of 65, but are vulnerable to the coronavirus, a state representative said.

Florida State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, of Orlando, said on Twitter Thursday evening that he had just learned of the mix-up and was demanding that Walmart honor the appointments.

“We’ve just found out that Walmart mistakenly opened up COVID vaccines to under 65 with co-morbidities and are halting appointments for that group,” Guillermo Smith said. “We demanded they honor already booked appointments and I’ve been assured by the state they will be honored.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said people in the state who are extremely vulnerable to the virus, but under 65 could be vaccinated, but he wanted that process to be handled by hospitals and doctors. He said he did not want pharmacies like Walmart, Publix and Winn-Dixie being forced to make determinations about which people under 65 should be eligible.

“I can only imagine how frustrating this is to the many medically vulnerable people who reached out to our office for help. Thankfully many were able to secure appointments before the change, but we’ll keep fighting for those at-risk under 65 to get vaccines,” Guillermo Smith said.