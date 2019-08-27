Walmart releases ‘Top Rated by Kids’ holiday toy list

BENTONVILLE, AR (WBTW) – Walmart has released it’s “Top Rated by Kids” holiday toy list ahead of this year’s holiday season.

“This year’s list includes 48 toys, more than in previous years, and a new featured trend: gaming,” a press release from Walmart says. The toys on the list include famous characters, surprise, interactive, outdoor, “aspirational play,” and gaming toys.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for parents to find the perfect toys for their children,” said Anne Marie Kehoe, Vice President of Toys at Walmart. “Our customers count on us to have an unbelievable selection of top toys at incredible prices for every gifting occasion. And, that’s especially true during the holidays.”

Courtesy: Walmart

For more information, visit Walmart’s website here.

