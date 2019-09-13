WANTED: Florence Police searching for suspects in deadly shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is searching for two suspects they say are wanted on murder warrants in connection to a deadly shooting on Thursday.

Officers are searching for Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps in connection to the shooting. Both men are wanted on murder warrants, according to Florence Police.

This is in connection to a deadly shooting that took place Thursday on Lucas Street at around 3:41 a.m. Officers found Tydrecus Deshawn Williams behind the Tiger Mart when responding to a shooting call. He died from his injuries.

Anyone with information on Carmichael or Johnson-Epps is asked to call the Florence Police department at 843-665-3191.