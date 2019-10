FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify people wanted for questioning in reference to passing counterfeit money.

The Florence Police Department issued photos on Tuesday of the people they would like to question. Police say the counterfeit money was passed at the Food Lion at 500 Pamplico Highway on Sept. 13.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.