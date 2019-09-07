Warm and clear tonight with a sunny start tomorrow

The lower humidity and sunny skies continue for tomorrow. For tonight, we will remain clear with low temperatures in the 70s. High temperatures for tomorrow will be the upper 80s along the beaches and low 90s inland. A weak cold front will make its way down from the north. This cold front will stall in the region this weekend, bringing a slight chance for rain tomorrow, then hit or miss storms Monday and Tuesday. There will be a noticeable increase in humidity by the start of the week as the summertime pattern returns. Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of next week. This front will gradually move out of the area, and midweek high pressure will build in from the north and take control, bringing drier weather towards the end of the week.

Tonight, mainly clear and warm. Low 70s inland, mid-70s beaches.

Sunday, sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Monday, partly cloudy with scat’d showers. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.