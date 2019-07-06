Warm and Humid Sunday, With Chances of Rain Through the Week

Heat and humidity continue through the weekend, bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoons. A more southerly wind and high pressure offshore makes way for warm, humid weather from the Gulf of Mexico into the Carolinas. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers with temperatures in the mid-70s. More sunshine on Sunday, but a weak cold front could move into the Carolinas on Monday and linger, keeping rain chances high for early next week. This front will not cool it down or dry us out. Warm, humid weather with scattered storms will continue through next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Monday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.