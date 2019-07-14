Warm & Dry End to the Weekend

Drier weather ends this wet weekend. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s at the beaches and low 90s inland. High pressure that was offshore moved back inland, bringing drier conditions. The ridge that is over us will help to lessen storm chances throughout the day. However, an isolated shower is possible as we head into the afternoon due to diurnal heating. The humidity is here to stay. To start the work week heat indices will be in the triple digits just shy of a heat advisory for today. Temperatures will be warmer for most of next week. The start of the work week will be mainly dry, and then rain chances will increase toward the end of the week.



Today: partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the low to mid 70s.