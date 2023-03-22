The warming trend continues today with possible record highs for the end of the week. THERE will be more clouds around today and a slight chance for a shower. It will still be slightly below average inland with highs in the mid-60s. High pressure offshore will get stronger for the end of the week, and that will bring sunshine and warmer weather. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s both Thursday and Frida, with possible record highs Friday afternoon.

A cold front will move through Saturday with scattered thunderstorms, mainly inland. It will still be warm Saturday and even Sunday, but then it will cool down a bit to start next week. Another front will bring a better chance for soaking rain on Monday.

Today, partly sunny and mild with a stray shower. Highs in the mid-60s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.