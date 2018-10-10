Warrants reveal details surrounding shooting of 7 Florence law enforcement officers

Warrants for the suspected shooter and his son have been released after the October 3 shooting of seven Florence law enforcement officers.

The five attempted murder warrants and two murder warrant for Frederick T. Hopkins, Jr. state the following:

“That on 10/03/2018, while at 932 Ashton Drive in the county of Florence, SC; one Frederick T. Hopkins, Jr. (9/13/44) did with knowledge and malicious intent use a firearm to kill, Florence City police officer Terrence Carraway. This came as a result of Officer Carraway responding to assist fellow offers under fire at this location. This action was witnessed by multiple officers at the scene.”

“That on 10/03/2018, while at 932 Ashton Drive in the county of Florence, SC; one Frederick T. Hopkins, Jr. (9/13/44) did with knowledge and malicious intent use a firearm in the attempt to kill (Inv. Farrah Turner, Florence County Sheriff’s Office). Inv. Turner was wounded while under fire as Hopkins attempted to kill other officers at the scene. His action could have resulted in the death of the officer. This action was witnessed by multiple officers at the scene.” Turner later died from her injuries causing this charge to be upgraded from attempted murder to murder.

“That on 10/03/2018, while at 932 Ashton Drive in the county of Florence, SC; one Frederick T. Hopkins, Jr. (9/13/44) did with knowledge and malicious intent use a firearm in the attempt to kill (Inv. Sarah Miller, Florence County Sheriff’s Office). Inv. Miller was wounded while under fire as Hopkins attempted to kill other officers at the scene. His action could have resulted in the death of the officer. This action was witnessed by multiple officers at the scene.”

“That on 10/03/2018, while at 932 Ashton Drive in the county of Florence, SC; one Frederick T. Hopkins, Jr. (9/13/44) did with knowledge and malicious intent use a firearm in the attempt to kill (Deputy Arie Davis, Florence County Sheriff’s Office). Dep. Davis was wounded while under fire as Hopkins attempted to kill other officers at the scene. His action could have resulted in the death of the officer. This action was witnessed by multiple officers at the scene.”

“That on 10/03/2018, while at 932 Ashton Drive in the county of Florence, SC; one Frederick T. Hopkins, Jr. (9/13/44) did with knowledge and malicious intent use a firearm in the attempt to kill (Officer Brian Hart, Florence Police Department). Officer Hart was wounded while under fire as Hopkins attempted to kill other officers at the scene. His action could have resulted in the death of the officer. This action was witnessed by multiple officers at the scene.”

“That on 10/03/2018, while at 932 Ashton Drive in the county of Florence, SC; one Frederick T. Hopkins, Jr. (9/13/44) did with knowledge and malicious intent use a firearm in the attempt to kill (Officer Travis Scott, Florence Police Department). Officer Scott was wounded while under fire as Hopkins attempted to kill other officers at the scene. His action could have resulted in the death of the officer. This action was witnessed by multiple officers at the scene.”

“That on 10/03/2018, while at 932 Ashton Drive in the county of Florence, SC; one Frederick T. Hopkins, Jr. (9/13/44) did with knowledge and malicious intent use a firearm in the attempt to kill (Officer Scott Williamson, Florence Police Department). Officer Williamson was wounded while under fire as Hopkins attempted to kill other officers at the scene. His action could have resulted in the death of the officer. This action was witnessed by multiple officers at the scene.”

A warrant for Seth David Hopkins was issued for criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim 11 to 14 years of age, second degree.

According to this warrant, the victim told police Seth Hopkins had sex with her and had made sexual actions and comments towards the victim on several occasions on or between the dates of September 26, 2017 and October 1, 2018.

The warrant also said Seth Hopkins admitted “fondling the minor child on several occasions.”