Warrants: SC officer charged after striking juvenile in the head with a taser

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A former South Carolina police officer has been charged with child neglect and misconduct after striking a juvenile in the head with a taser probe.

Warrants show the officer, Carl Brooks Wilhelm, 36, unholstered his X26 taser, pointed it at the juvenile, and pulled the trigger after the juvenile had interrupted him while speaking with another officer.

The relationship between the officer and juvenile is unknown, but arrest warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division show the juvenile was dropped off at the Springdale Police Department in West Columbia on April 21st so the officer could take the child to school.

The taser probe struck the juvenile on the left side of his head. He was taken to a local hospital where the taser probe had to be surgically removed.

During a forensic interview, the child stated that Wilhelm previously pointed a taser at him to scare him, warrants show.

Wilhelm was arrested and booked into the Lexington County Detention Center where he is charged with unlawful neglect of a child and misconduct in office. He is no longer employed by the department.

The incident was witnessed by two fellow officers who provided written statements.