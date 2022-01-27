Warrants: woman with suspended nursing license provided drugs to patients at CMC

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested a woman for giving drugs to patients on multiple occasions at Conway Medical Center despite having a suspended nursing license.

Around the time of Oct. 7, Heidi Dumm is accused of trying to beat a drug or alcohol test by providing a urine sample that was below the allowed temperature, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Between Aug. 2 and Oct. 7, Dumm is accused of representing herself as a registered nurse, despite having a suspended license, according to warrants.

She is also accused of prescribing narcotics and other drugs during this time period.

Dumm is charged with defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests, unlicensed practice as a registered nurse, six counts of prescribing narcotics 1st offense, possession of other substances 1st offense, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute drugs 1st offense.

She was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $36,000 bond.

In 2010, Dunn received an award from McLeod Medical Center in Florence for excellence in nursing.