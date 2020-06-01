California lawmakers hope to give voice to protestors’ concerns while condemning violence, looting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – As the protests in the name of George Floyd continue, lawmakers in Washington are trying to balance promoting peaceful demonstrations, while giving voice to protesters’ concerns.

California Democrat Barbara Lee is condemning the looting and destruction.

“We can not allow negative aspects…to overshadow why people in this country are protesting,” Representative Barbara Lee, D-California, said.

But Lee wants all Americans to acknowledge the pain and injustice that sparked the demonstrations in the name of George Floyd.

“People throughout the country have said enough is enough, saying we’re not going to allow police murders to go on any further,” Lee said.

Norma Torres says institutional racism is embedded in our history.

“I’m not sure we’re ever able to eradicate it,” Representative Norma Torres, D-California, said.

She says while it may be hard to see now, political activism and peaceful protest have made a difference.

“It’s important to recognize, a lot of change has happened,” Torres said.

As we prepare for another night of demonstrations here, and around the country lawmakers hope protestors honor the wishes of the Floyd family, and protest peacefully.

“We lift up voices like the Floyd family, calling for peace,” Representative Adam Schiff, D-California, said.

Congressman Adam Schiff says one voice that has not helped promote peaceful protest is the president’s.

“The added call for the governors to crack down on protestors, it’s more of the same thing. This is the president’s divisive style,” Schiff said.

“Today the President has said enough is enough, there are tools I can use,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says the presidents calls for governors to take immediate action to stop the violence is justified

“Quite clearly, many have failed to do their job. Look at the scenes we have seen,” McEnany said.

McEnany says the violence, looting, and defacing of monuments tarnishes the legacy of George Floyd.