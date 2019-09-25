Call memo: Trump asked Ukrainian president for ‘favor’

The White House released a transcript of a call between U.S. President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The White House released a memo on Wednesday containing a rough transcript of the conversation between President Trump and the president of Ukraine.

The memo includes notes taken by staff members during a July 25 phone call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the memo, Trump told Zelensky: “We do a lot for Ukraine. We spend a lot of effort and a lot of time. Much more than the European countries.”

Trump added he doesn’t think those actions are “reciprocal.”

The Ukranian president agreed and mentioned plans to purchase U.S. defense equipment.

Trump then said he wants “a favor” and, among other things, asks Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

At the United Nations meeting in New York this week, both leaders denied that Trump pressured Ukraine.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer disagreed.

“Does anyone think this conversation was in the national interest? Or was it in the president’s personal political interest?” Schumer asked.

California congressman and chair of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff also said the transcript is incriminating, calling Trump’s conversation a “classic mafia-like shake-down of a foreign leader.”

“The notes of the call reflect a conversation far more damning that I or many others had imagined,” said Rep. Schiff (D-CA).

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) called the memo of the call “troubling” but other Republicans don’t seem to share his sentiment.

“The accusation leveled by certain people before they read the phone call has fallen flat on its face,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

The acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire was scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.