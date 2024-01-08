WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have agreed on the framework for a funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

President Joe Biden said there is still a long way to go as Republicans and Democrats must fulfill their funding responsibilities.

“Federal spending must be addressed in a very serious and sober manner,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Schumer agreed to a $1.59 trillion deal for the 2024 fiscal year, more than $800 billion for military spending and more than $700 billion for non-defense spending.

“We have to be good stewards of precious taxpayer resources,” Johnson said.

Despite the deal, Democrats and Republicans still have an uphill battle ahead on key issues.

“The framework agreement to proceed will enable the appropriators to address many of the major challenges America faces at home and abroad,” Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a joint statement.

Johnson recognized that not all members of his party would be satisfied as the House Freedom Caucus is sounding the alarm on the deal, calling it a total failure.

California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi said Congress must avoid a shutdown at all costs.

“We can’t have a government shutdown,” she said. “Let’s be grown-ups about how we deal with our responsibilities.”

Congress has until Jan. 19 to reach an agreement before partial funding runs out for federal agencies.