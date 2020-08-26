Democratic lawmakers say RNC filled with ethics violations

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democratic members of Congress claim the White House has brazenly ignored laws prohibiting campaigning by government workers on federal property.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said the recent naturalization ceremony and a pardon were intentionally produced and taped ahead of time to be shown at the convention.

“It’s an example of a president that doesn’t take the law seriously,” said Durbin.

Meantime, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed an investigation had been launched into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s convention speech from Israel. Pompeo’s remarks marked the first time a sitting Secretary of State has delivered a political speech at a convention.

Additionally, Democrats have accused speakers at the RNC of embellishing the Trump administration’s handling of healthcare during a pandemic.

“The Trump campaign is producing surreality TV,” said Senator Chuck Shumer (D-NY). “The […] administration’s response to COVID-19 has been an international embarrassment.” Shumer added that Trump is in the process of gutting the Affordable Healthcare Act with the first move being revoking protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the Trump administration’s case against the ACA later this fall.