Georgia runoff elections get attention from current, former White House residents

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Peach State is bringing in the heavyweights this weekend with scheduled visits from both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as well as a virtual visit from former President Barack Obama. They’re hoping to rally their parties ahead of next month’s Senate runoff elections.

Pence headed to Savannah, Georgia on Friday to support incumbent Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Perdue is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff. Loeffler, who was sworn in earlier this year after being appointed by the governor to fill the shoes of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson, is being challenged by Reverend Raphael Warnock.

The outcome of the two races will determine which party holds the majority in the Senate.

“We need to send [Loeffler and Perdue] back because a Republican Senate majority could be the last line of defense preserving all that we’ve done,” Pence said.

Republican Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter was at the rally with the VP on Friday and plans to be there when President Trump visits the state Saturday.

“The future of our country runs through Georgia,” Carter said.

Carter said having the president stumping for Loeffler and Perdue is “significant, particularly in South Georgia.”

“For him to be down there sends a strong message that it is important,” he added.

The current status of the Senate is 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. That means Georgia is the deciding factor on where the power lies come 2021. What happens in Georgia on Jan. 5 will determine which party controls the Senate.

That’s why the state is getting the attention of not only President Trump but former President Obama, too.

“We sure are proud of Georgia,” Obama said Friday in a virtual rally.

President-elect Joe Biden won the state that voted for President Trump four years ago. Obama said he believes Georgia voters can send Democratic candidates Ossoff and Warnock to the Senate.

“The special election in Georgia is going to determine, ultimately, the course of the Biden presidency,” Obama added.

President-elect Biden said Friday that he plans to visit the state in the coming weeks to campaign for the two Democratic candidates.