House considering another voting rights bill as some states toughen laws

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. House is set to take up a third voting rights bill this summer.

“I think you’ll see a response to the Supreme Court’s most recent decision. That really set voting rights back,” Rep. Deborah Ross said.

The North Carolina Democrat said the high court’s decision to uphold Arizona’s voting restrictions will make it harder for minorities to vote.

“The Supreme Court decision was a blow of indescribable impact to the ability of having the right to vote,” Rev. Al Sharpton said.

Civil rights groups met at the White House Thursday to press the Biden administration to do more to protect voting rights.

“Democracy is under vigorous, vicious and sinister attack,” Marc Morial, president at the National Urban League said.

So far, 18 states have already enacted new voting laws and 26 states are debating new measures. On Capitol Hill, federal voting rights legislation is at a standstill in the Senate.

Senate Republicans blocked an election reform bill last month, saying it infringed on states’ rights to conduct their own elections.

“I think that’s a state’s issue,” Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., said.

Republicans said they want to strengthen voting integrity in the wake of the 2020 election and former President Donald Trump’s false claim of massive voter fraud. Democrats are investing $25 million to fight back against GOP efforts.

“This issue should be a nonpartisan issue,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday.

The president will head to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania next week to share actions his administration is planning to take.