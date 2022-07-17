(The Hill) – First lady Jill Biden spoke at a private Democratic National Committee fundraiser on Saturday, discussing some of the challenges and frustrations that she and her husband have faced as the administration has sought to address a range of issues.

She said her husband has had to grapple with a range of issues as president, hindering his ability to focus on other plans and goals, according to CNN.

“He’s just had so many things thrown his way,” Jill Biden said while in Nantucket, Mass., the network reported. “Who would have ever thought about what happened [with the Supreme Court overturning] Roe v. Wade? Well, maybe we saw it coming, but still, we didn’t believe it. The gun violence in this country is absolutely appalling. We didn’t see the war in Ukraine coming.”

“[The President] had so many hopes and plans for things he wanted to do, but every time you turned around, he had to address the problems of the moment,” CNN reported.

President Biden has suffered decreasing approval ratings and has been caught up in an abundance of domestic and international issues since he took office. These include backlash against the military evacuation from Afghanistan, persistently high inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He’s also faced infighting among his party that has, at times, hindered the ability to pass legislation on topics that are a priority for him.

Recent polling also has revealed that voters, including Democrats, are not very enthusiastic about a 2024 Biden presidential bid, even though the White House has maintained that he will be running in the next election cycle.

That polling has complicated an already challenging midterm environment for Democrats who are bracing for losses in November. But Jill Biden sounded undeterred while speaking at the DNC fundraiser.

“I know there are so many naysayers who say we’ll get slammed in the midterms,” she said. “Okay. The Republicans are working hard, they stick together, for good or evil. So, we just have to work harder.”

Still, the first lady revealed that she, too, has experienced her own challenges.

“I was saying to myself, ‘Okay, I was second lady. I worked on community colleges. I worked on military families. I’ve worked on cancer.’ They were supposed to be my areas of focus. But then when we got [in the White House,] I had to be, with all that was happening, the first lady of the moment,” she said.