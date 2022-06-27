(The Hill) — Texas Republican Rep. Mayra Flores, who recently flipped Texas’s 34th Congressional District red, has accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California of pushing her daughter during the new congresswoman’s swearing-in ceremony last week.

“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” Flores tweeted, sharing a video of the moment.

“She continued to smile and pose for the picture like a queen,” Flores wrote. “No child should be pushed to the side for a photo op. PERIOD!!”

The Hill has reached out to Pelosi’s office for comment.

Flores was elected to the seat in a special election earlier this month after Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas resigned in March, eroding Democrats’ already razor-thin majority. Flores is the country’s first Mexican-born woman to be sworn into Congress.

The district won by Flores had traditionally been a Democratic stronghold, but Flores flipped the seat after getting 51% of the vote while her Democratic challenger received 43.3%, according to The New York Times.

She will attempt to retain the seat in the November midterms against Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.