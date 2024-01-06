WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Saturday marks the third anniversary of the insurrection of the capital.

On January 26th, a Little River man was sentenced to 44 months in prison by Judge John Bates for his involvement in the Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Nicholas Languerand pleaded guilty to assault for his involvement in the riot. In addition to the nearly four-year prison sentence, he was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and perform 60 hours of community service, according to the Department of Justice. He will have two years of supervised release after his sentence.

Languerand at the Upper West Terrace at about 3:54 p.m. Jan. 6 (Courtesy: Court documents)

Posted to Languerand’s Instagram account at 10:04 a.m. Jan. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Court documents)

At the sentencing, the feds argued that Languerand “has a pattern of following conspiracy theories into belligerent confrontations with the people around him,” according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. He’s also been previously accused of making threats, harassment, and stalking in Vermont.

Languerand called himself a patriot and said he’d never be involved in anything like this again, according to MacFarlane.

Languerand threw objects, including an orange traffic barrier, at police officers at the Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. “Based on the size and weight of the objects, as well as the speed and force with with Languerand threw them, the items were capable of inflicting serious bodily injury,” the news release reads.

He also took a police riot shield and used it as he approached officers, according to the Department of Justice.

15 people from South Carolina were arrested in this incident.