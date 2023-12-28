WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is fighting back after critics hit her for comments about the Civil War.

It was at a town hall in New Hampshire on Wednesday night when Haley’s surging presidential campaign hit a snag.

During the Q&A portion of the event a voter asked her, “What was the cause of the United States civil War?”

“Well, don’t come with an easy question, right? I mean, I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run, the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do,” Haley responded.

She continued her answer by speaking about government, individual freedom, and capitalism. The voter replied by telling Haley he was astonished she didn’t mention slavery.

“What do you want me to say about slavery?” Haley asked.

“You answered my question. Thank you,” the voter said.

While Haley moved on to the next question, the exchange sparked backlash.

On social media platform X, President Joe Biden reposted the video with the caption “It was about slavery.”

In a statement DNC chair Jamie Harrison said “I am disgusted but I’m not surprised(…)Nikki Haley’s comments tonight were a slap in the face to Black voters.”

Even Republican rivals attacked her answer.

“Nikki Haley has had some problems with some basic American history,” DeSantis said.

Now Haley is scrambling to respond to the controversy her answer caused.

“If it requires clarification of saying, ‘yes, the Civil War was about slavery’, I’m happy to do that,” Haley said later.

In a Thursday morning radio interview she accused the voter who asked the question of being a Democratic plant.

Later in the day at her next town hall she tried to clarify the comments.

“We know the Civil War was about slavery. But it was also more than that,” Haley said.

When asked why she didn’t just say that initially, she told reporters “To me it was a given.”

From New Hampshire, Haley is scheduled to travel to Iowa, with less than a month to go until the first primary.