(The Hill) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said late Monday that her husband, Paul Pelosi, is making “steady progress” but faces a long recovery after he was attacked at home in San Francisco last week.

The Democratic speaker said in a statement that she is “most grateful” for the kindness and messages her family has received.

“Since the horrific attack on Paul early Friday, we have been deluged with thousands of messages conveying concern, prayers and warm wishes,” Pelosi said. “Thanks to the excellent trauma care medical team at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, Paul is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”

Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery for a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands after he the assault at the Pelosi’s early Friday morning.

David Wayne DePape, 42, was charged on Monday with federal assault and attempted kidnapping as well as several state charges, including attempted murder.

Police said DePape, who reportedly posted fringe conspiracy theories online, broke into the home searching for Nancy Pelosi.

When officers arrived, DePape and Paul Pelosi were tussling over a hammer before DePape hit him on the head with the weapon, authorities said, adding that officers quickly detained DePape.