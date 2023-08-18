WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — A bipartisan bill introduced by South Carolina Rep. Russell Fry would require the U.S. Comptroller General to submit a report to Congress on how the fentanyl crisis is affecting society and its effect on taxpayers.

The bill is co-sponsored by Arizona Rep. Reuben Gallego. Fry is a Republican and Gallego a Democrat.

According to Fry’s office, an Axios-Ipsos poll published Thursday showed that Americans consider opioids and fentanyl as the No. 1 health threat in the country.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug our country has faced, and it has taken the lives of too many Americans,” Fye said. “I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation that will give the federal government a deeper understanding of the implications of this ongoing crisis. There is no other study that includes the specific information that this legislation requires. It’s important for lawmakers to understand the effects of this deadly drug on our country so we can pinpoint solutions to address it.”

Fry’s office said the legislation requires the Comptroller General to study the effects of the fentanyl crisis in seven different areas, including — the labor market, industry sectors, federal tax revenue, federal benefits programs, federal health programs, housing instability, and state finances, including the resulting effect on the federal government.

It also requires the Comptroller General to provide recommendations on how the federal government can better assist the states and address the fentanyl crisis more efficiently.

Fry serves on both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee and is also the Republican party’s freshman class president.

Fry’s 7th District seat includes all of Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties along with a section of Florence County.