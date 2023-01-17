House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that fellow Rep. George Santos of New York will be seated on committees even though the embattled freshman lawmaker had admitted to embellishing parts of his resume.

“He’ll get seated on committees,” McCarthy said in the Capitol when asked whether Santos would be assigned to any panels.

McCarthy said last week that Santos should not be on any top House committees — including Appropriations, Ways and Means, Financial Services and Energy and Commerce — but left the door open to seating him on other panels.

Santos has been at the center of a controversy on Capitol Hill after it was revealed that he fabricated portions of his resume and biography. Santos admitted to embellishing some details but has said he has no plans to step down from Congress despite several calls for his resignation — including some from within the GOP.

McCarthy has stopped short of demanding that Santos resign from his seat, arguing that voters in New York’s 3rd Congressional District sent him to Washington to serve.

“I try to stick by the Constitution. The voters elected him to serve. If there is a concern, and he has to go through the ethics, let him move through that,” McCarthy said, adding that “he will continue to serve.”

On Monday, however, McCarthy said he “always had a few questions” about Santos’s resume. The comments followed reports from CNN and The New York Times that said Dan Conston — a McCarthy ally who heads a PAC aligned with the speaker — expressed concerns about Santos.

Asked about those comments and whether he raised concerns about Santos during the campaign, McCarthy pointed to reports that someone working for the New Yorker impersonated the Californian’s chief of staff during his campaigns in 2020 and 2022.

“My staff raised concerns when he had a staff member who impersonated my chief of staff and that individual was let go when Mr. Santos found out about it,” McCarthy said Tuesday.