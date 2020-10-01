SCOTUS nominee meets with more GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill as Democrats decline meetings

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Judge Amy Coney Barrett is making her rounds on Capitol Hill after being picked as President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett had her first day of meetings with Republican lawmakers on Tuesday. On her second day of meetings Wednesday, she met with South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Georgia Senator David Perdue. Both Republican senators re-affirmed their support for the conservative judge and mom of seven.

Republican women lawmakers also rallied Wednesday around President Trump’s pick and encouraged other women – Democrat or Republican – to do the same.

“Folks, this is what a mom can do,” Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) said.

“I just pray that this moment does not tear our country apart,” Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) added.

Loeffler, who met with Barrett on Wednesday, said Trump’s nominee will protect the Second Amendment and religious liberties.

Barrett has already met with 18 Republican senators. But many Democrats said they won’t sit down with President Trump’s selection.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he already knows here she stands.

“She is so far away from where America should be that no discussion will change any of that,” Schumer said Wednesday.

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said there is only one thing that will change her mind.

“When the president gives the American people the courtesy of not lying to us every single day, including during a debate last night, I will extend the courtesy to meet with his nominee for a lifetime appointment,” Hirono said.

North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis said if they got to know her, they might feel differently.

“Because if you get to know her, you’d recognize that she’s an outstanding nominee for the Supreme Court,” Sen. Tillis said.

Barrett will continue meeting with senators leading up to her confirmation hearing on Oct. 12.