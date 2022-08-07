WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — Republican South South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott expressed disappointment Sunday with a $740 billion spending bill pushed through by Democrats.

“Today, Democrats once again tried to spend their way out of the inflation caused—ironically—by their reckless spending,” Scott said in a statement. “With inflation raging and our economy heading into a recession, Democrats still chose to spend money we don’t have on things Americans don’t need—and didn’t ask for.”

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote to break a 50-50 tie and send the bill to the House of Representatives.

“Make no mistake: this bill will increase tax burdens on generations of Americans,” Scott said. “That’s why I voted ‘no’ and will continue fighting against Democrats’ economic plans that put the American Dream further out of reach for families across our nation.”