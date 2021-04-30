Watauga County deputies escort body of Logan Fox, 1 of 2 deputies killed in North Carolina standoff, to Winston-Salem hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Law enforcement in the Piedmont paid their respects to a second fallen deputy as his body was brought to a Winston-Salem hospital Friday morning.

Winston-Salem police helped Watauga County deputies escort the body of Deputy Logan Fox to Wake Forest Baptist Health.

This marks the second time these deputies have had to make this difficult drive. On Thursday, it was for their sergeant, Chris Ward.

Both deputies were killed in the line of duty while responding to what was supposed to be a routine welfare check at a home outside Boone.

Wednesday morning, an employer called the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office concerned that someone did not show up for work.

That’s when Fox and Ward responded to the home of Michelle and George Ligon.

Investigators say Michelle’s son and George’s step-son, 32-year-old Isaac Barnes, killed the couple and then ambushed the deputies.

Barnes also died, but it is unclear how at this time.

It was a deeply unsettling day for neighbors living nearby, their once quiet street was filled with patrol cars and first responders for hours while they heard repeated gunfire.

“I just started feeling very concerned and worried about, and then we heard an officer was shot,” sai Bonnie Burton, a neighbor. “We heard he was air lifted, and we heard he had passed. And the officer being held in the house, and it just kept compounding the worry for the people who were affected and we certainly prayed for them and we still do,”

In total, five people died, including those two deputies who gave their lives while trying to do their job.