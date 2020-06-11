WATCH: 64K endangered turtles spotted on the edge of Great Barrier Reef

AUSTRALIA (WTNH) — An incredible view from above of 64,000 turtles off the edge of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

The images in the video above were captured by drones which scientists have been using to track those endangered populations.

Research teams found drones give more accurate information than other practices used to study the turtles.

