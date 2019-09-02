WATCH: Bahamas home nearly destroyed in Dorian’s wake

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS (CBS NEWSPATH/WBTW) – Hurricane Dorian continues to lash the islands of the Bahamas.

The record storm brought intense wind and rain to the Caribbean islands, and footage is starting to trickle out showing the effects.

Deanna McDonald, a Bahamas resident, posted a video to social media Monday illustrating how devastating this storm is.

“It was traumatic,” McDonald said. “Something I would have never dreamed I would ever experience. Everything just came down so quickly and so fiercely I didn’t know if me and my family would make it through.”

Dorian is the second-strongest hurricane to form in the Atlantic, and is slowly moving towards Florida’s coastline.

It’s set to start impacting the Carolinas starting Wednesday night.

For more Dorian coverage, head to the StormTracker13 Hurricane Center.