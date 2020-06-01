WATCH: Driver rescued from out-of-control SUV, breaks stopped working

News
Posted: / Updated:

Terrifying moments on an Ohio highway were caught on camera after a driver lost control of her vehicle.

A 20-year-old woman called 911 saying she was on the interstate and couldn’t slow her vehicle down.

A state trooper quickly caught up to her as she careened around other drivers. You can hear the woman crying as a 911 dispatcher tries to keep her calm.

The dispatcher instructs her to try her emergency brake, which successfully slows the SUV to a stop.

A trooper then rushes over to the driver, who was thankfully uninjured, but understandably freaked out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories