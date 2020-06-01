WATCH: Driver rescued from out-of-control SUV, breaks stopped working

Terrifying moments on an Ohio highway were caught on camera after a driver lost control of her vehicle.

A 20-year-old woman called 911 saying she was on the interstate and couldn’t slow her vehicle down.

A state trooper quickly caught up to her as she careened around other drivers. You can hear the woman crying as a 911 dispatcher tries to keep her calm.

The dispatcher instructs her to try her emergency brake, which successfully slows the SUV to a stop.

A trooper then rushes over to the driver, who was thankfully uninjured, but understandably freaked out.