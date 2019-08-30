WATCH: FL Governor gives update on Hurricane Dorian preparedness

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) - Horry County police responded to a reported shooting overnight and one person was taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to the area of Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road and Wet Circle around 1:55 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department. Upon driving to this location, officers located the victim in the area of Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road and Will Park Lane.