Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian expected to intensify today, could become category 4 by landfall
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

WATCH: FL Governor gives update on Hurricane Dorian preparedness

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WBTW) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to provide an update on Hurricane Dorian preparedness.

FLORIDA BRACES FOR DORIAN: Governor Ron DeSantis is giving another update on storm preparedness ahead of Hurricane Dorian. >>> https://bit.ly/2zpFWiT

Posted by WBTW News13 on Friday, August 30, 2019

FOR UPDATES ON HURRICANE DORIAN, VISIT THE NEWS13 STORMTRACKER HURRICANE CENTER HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: