WATCH: Gov. McMaster, S.C. Superintendent discuss state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Gov. McMaster and South Carolina Superintendent Molly Spearman discussed the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distributions plans for teachers once they become eligible.

The two said they would like to see districts work with local health care providers to vaccinate teachers who want the shot.

McMaster and Spearman said more school districts need to begin offering face-to-face instruction five days a week. According to the pair, evidence shows face-to-face instruction does not contribute to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The governor added he does not support bumping teachers up to Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan.

“It is not a good idea. It will be a major setback. It will create expectations that cannot be fulfilled. It would result in taking away vaccine away from people who would die if they get the virus and give it those who will not die if they get the virus or even show symptoms,” said McMaster.

Teachers are currently in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.

The two spoke at 10 a.m. Thursday morning at the statehouse in Columbia. The full news conference is available above.

Some teachers across the state have been advocating this week that they be prioritized in the next phase of the vaccine rollout to keep their students, family and other staff members safe.

SC for Ed organized a week of action steps for school staff to voice their demands, which included sending letters to state and local officials. On Wednesday, teachers flooded social media wearing red and using the hashtag #Vaccineforme voicing their personal reasons for needing the vaccine.

McMaster and DHEC announced Wednesday that starting Monday, Feb. 8, any South Carolinian aged 65 or older — regardless of health status or pre-existing conditions — can start scheduling their appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the same announcement, the governor and DHEC officials said additional steps to speed up access to other SC residents — including teachers and others in Phase 1b — will be made based on the use of the vaccine, the number of appointments made, as well as other information on vaccine supply.