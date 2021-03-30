WATCH: Gov. McMaster to make announcement on state’s $48M education relief money from CARES Act

Viewers can watch the press conference at 2:30 p.m. in the player above.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Gov. Henry McMaster will make an announcement on the state’s Emergency Education Relief grants today.

The grants are funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and allocated directly to each governor. South Carolina’s share of GEER funds was $48 million.

McMaster will be joined on Tuesday by University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen and Benedict College President Dr. Roslyn Artis.

He will hold the press conference at Benedict College at 2:30 p.m.

