NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach put out a plea on social media asking for paint to be used to update the dog kennels; Within minutes of making the post the North Myrtle Beach Lowe's Home Improvement, came to the rescue by donating 15 gallons of paint.

Ryan Elswick, who works at of Lowe's Home Improvement #603, saw the post from the Humane Society and immediately reached out.