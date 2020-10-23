Funeral held for South Carolina deputy killed during traffic stop

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced funeral arrangements for Sergeant Conley Jumper.

The funeral will be Friday, October 23 at 9 a.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

The sheriff’s office said Sgt. Jumper’s funeral will be open to the public with limited seating. Doors open at 8 a.m.

Greenville Police Department issued a traffic alert Thursday, saying they anticipate heavy traffic around the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Friday for Sgt. Jumper’s funeral service.

“We ask that all guests be mindful of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena COVID-related guidelines, which requires patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing between parties,” according to the traffic alert. “The funeral service start and end times coincide with regular business hours. The City of Greenville, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department are working closely with the Bon Secours Wellness Arena staff to address issues such as traffic flow and parking that may affect local residents and business owners. Anyone planning to attend the service or anyone traveling in and around downtown Greenville should plan ahead and arrive early.”

Following the funeral, the Greenville Sheriff’s Office said there will be procession that will travel down I-385 to I-26E. From there, the procession will exit at Highway 202 (Exit 85) towards Pomaria Cemetery for a graveside ceremony.

Visitation will be held at Thomas McAfee in Simpsonville on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

The sheriff’s office had the new vehicle Sgt. Jumper was supposed to receive detailed with his name, End of Watch date, as well as picture of him and a dog. The vehicle will be at Thursday’s visitation.

Sgt. Jumper died Tuesday following a crash along Interstate 85 after a fight during a traffic stop.

SLED said two suspects are in custody following the crash, Tornell Laureano and Ray Kelly.

Laureano has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on a drug trafficking charge while Kelly remains in the hospital.

Kelly is charged with Murder, Resisting Arrest with Deadly Weapon, Assault and Battery High and Aggravated, and two counts of Resisting Arrest with Assault and Injury among others which include traffic and drug offenses.

A memorial in honor of Sgt. Jumper was set up outside the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.