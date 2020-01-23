WATCH LIVE | Gov. McMaster delivers State of the State Address

Mobile users, can’t see the stream? Tap here to watch live now.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to give his State of the State speech on Wednesday.

McMaster is expected to outline his goals for 2020 in the speech at the Statehouse in Columbia which typically lasts 30 to 45 minutes.

The governor gave some hints about his priorities when he released his spending plan for the state earlier this month.

Education was a top priority. McMaster wants to give every teacher a $3,000 raise and spend about $53 million to expand full-day pre-kindergarten to all 4-year-olds from poorer families across the state.

McMaster will likely talk a lot about tax reform too. His spending wish list he gave to lawmakers included $425 million set aside for taxpayer rebates and the first 0.2% step of a five-step plan to cut the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 6%.

Consolidating business licenses in the state will also likely come up. McMaster wants to eliminate the system where every local government issues licenses and move them under one state license.

The governor’s speech will likely tout South Carolina’s continued economic growth.

McMaster’s speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday before a joint session of the South Carolina Legislature.