Man charged with killing mother of 6 in deadly road rage shooting on I-95 appears in court

ROBESON CO, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumberton man charged with killing a mother of six in a road rage shooting on I-95 appeared in court Thursday morning and was appointed an attorney.

Dejywan Floyd, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 47-year-old Julie Eberly of Pennsylvania.

Floyd was appointed a public defender in this recent court appearance after previously saying he would provide his own attorney. Floyd told the court he planned to hire an attorney but his sister has been in the hospital so that’s why he agreed to have one appointed.

Assistant District Attorney for Robeson Tommy Tate said the next court date for Floyd will be May 14. The name of Floyd’s attorney was not announced and he is still being held without bond.

The judge on Thursday said Floyd has a prior charge, which they did not announce in court, but he’ll keep the same attorney on that charge.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has said Floyd’s criminal record shows several convictions including one for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury. He was convicted in 2015 and released from prison in 2018.

“This is one of those cases that you hear about that had this man been locked up — which is where he should’ve been — [Eberly] would’ve been on her vacation today,” Wilkins said.

Julie Eberly’s life was senselessly taken away when she was traveling with her husband, Ryan Eberly, just outside of Lumberton on March 25.

Floyd shot into the Eberly’s car after their car came too close to his while trying to merge into a lane, according to the sheriff’s office. Julie Eberly was severely injured and later died from her wounds at the hospital. Ryan Eberly was not injured.

The Elberlys were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their seventh anniversary, according to a statement released by their family.